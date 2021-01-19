Tillman started at center and posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 108-104 win over the Suns.

The rookie second-round pick moved up to the top unit for the first time in his young career while Jonas Valanciunas (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was sidelined. Given the bump in playing time he received, Tillman's output was slightly underwhelming, but he'll have some short-term streaming value if he continues to approach 30 minutes in any future games Valanciunas might miss. The Grizzlies have yet to comment on Valanciunas' availability beyond Monday's contest, so consider him questionable for Wednesday's game in Portland.