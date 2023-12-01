Tillman (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Tillman has missed six straight games due to a left knee injury but has a chance to suit up Friday. Even if the Michigan State product is cleared, he'll presumably handle a reserve role behind Bismack Biyombo, who's drawn 11 straight starts in the Grizzlies' depleted frontcourt.
