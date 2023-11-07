Memphis announced Tuesday that Tillman (knee) is regarded as day-to-day, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Tillman is dealing with left knee soreness. He was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's win over Portland, and his next opportunity to take the court is Wednesday versus Miami. His official status for that contest should surface when Memphis releases its next injury report sometime Tuesday afternoon.
