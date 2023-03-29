Tillman is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers due to right ankle soreness.
Tillman has started in Memphis' last 17 games, so his potential absence could move Santi Aldama into the starting lineup, or force the Grizzlies to go small. If Tillman is unable to suit up, his next chance to do so will be Friday's rematch with the Clippers.
