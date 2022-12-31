Tillman was recalled from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Saturday.
Tillman was sent to the G League on Friday but will rejoin the parent club a day later. He's averaging 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game with the Grizzlies this year and should be available Saturday against the Pelicans.
