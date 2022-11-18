The Grizzlies recalled Tillman from the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Friday.
Tillman will be available for Friday's game against the Thunder. The third-year big man has appeared in eight games this season for the Grizzlies but is only averaging 11.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Assigned to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Logs nine minutes in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Won't face Milwaukee•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Takes seat for Game 4•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Starting Game 4•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Efficient off bench•