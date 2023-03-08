Tillman recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.

Although Steven Adams (knee) is expected back soon, Tillman has been excellent in relief, logging three double-doubles in six starts. He's averaged 11.5 points, 8.0 rebounds ands 3.0 assists during his recent tenure with the starting five.