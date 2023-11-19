Tillman (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics.

Tillman returned to action Tuesday after a four-game absence, but he'll miss both halves of the Grizzlies' weekend back-to-back set. It's unclear if he aggravated the issue or if Memphis is simply being cautious. With Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (knee) likely out for the season, Tillman's ongoing absence has created more opportunities for Bismack Biyombo and Kenneth Lofton.