Tillman (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.
Tillman will miss his sixth straight game Wednesday while dealing with a left knee injury. Bismack Biyombo should continue to start in his absence. While the Grizzlies are treating Tillman as week-to-week, his next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Dallas.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Return not imminent•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Remains out Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Offers efficient scoring in return•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Available Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Questionable for Tuesday•