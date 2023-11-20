The Grizzlies announced Monday that Tillman is considered week-to-week in his recovery from a left knee injury.
Details have been scarce on Tillman's knee injury, but he has missed six of the Grizzlies' past seven games. Bismack Biyombo has supplied 7.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game in Tillman's stead, while Jaren Jackson continues to produce at a career-high offensive volume in Memphis' shorthanded rotation.
