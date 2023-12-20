Tillman isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Tillman will be replaced by Bismack Biyombo in the starting lineup Tuesday. Tillman is averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 15.9 minutes across his previous seven appearances coming off the bench this season.