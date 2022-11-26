Tillman (illness) won't play Friday against the Pelicans.
Tillman joins fellow big Santi Aldama (illness) as out for the Grizzlies, leaving the frontcourt minutes to Steven Adams (illness), Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke Friday. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Knicks.
