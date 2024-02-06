Tilman (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Tillman and Jaren Jackson (hip) will leave behind a shallow Memphis frontcourt featuring Santi Aldama, Trey Jemison and a myriad of small-ball options. Tillman's next opportunity to take the court comes Thursday against Chicago.
