Tillman provided 10 points (5-6 FG), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 133-100 loss to Sacramento.
Tillman didn't play in any of Memphis' previous three games, but he was pressed into action as a starter Monday with Steven Adams (knee) unable to play. Tillman wasn't aggressive on offense, but he tied his season high with 10 points on the strength of an efficient 5-for-6 shooting mark. The third-year big man could see an uptick in production if Adams misses more time, but otherwise Tillman isn't likely to see the court enough to have viable fantasy value.
