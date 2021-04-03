Tillman totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 120-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Tillman's 12 points were the most he's had since Feb. 12 against the Kings. The scoring outburst came in the absence of Justice Winslow (quadriceps). The 22-year-old has seen his minutes increase in each of the last four games after recording four straight DNPs. The rookie remains planted behind a talented frontcourt that consists of Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke and Jonas Valanciunas.