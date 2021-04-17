Tillman registered 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals and a block across 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Chicago.

Tillman was one of six Memphis players that scored in double digits in this one, and while he didn't produce much in other categories, the scoring figures were decent considering the second-round pick rarely scores in double digits. He has registered only four games with at least 10 points since the beginning of February.