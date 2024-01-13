Tillman accumulated 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 128-119 loss to the Clippers.
Tillman found himself in the starting lineup alongside Jaren Jackson to form a big frontcourt, but he wasn't able to do much to stop the Clippers. Tillman left his mark on offense, however, and his 20 points were a season-high mark by a wide margin. This was the sixth time he scored in double digits this season, and three of those outings have come when he's deployed as a starter.
