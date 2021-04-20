Tillman has scored in double figures in each of his last three games, averaging 15.7 points on 64.3 percent shooting in that stretch.

The rookie scored 14 and 15 points, respectively, in two games off the bench over the weekend, but he was inserted into the starting five for Monday's game against Denver with Jonas Valanciunas (concussion) sidelined. Tillman took full advantage of the game going into double-overtime, as he posted career highs in points (18), rebounds (14) and minutes (41), in addition to contributing two steals, two threes, a block and an assist. Obviously, Tillman won't be touching 40 minutes -- or even 30 minutes -- on most nights, but if Valanciunas misses Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tillman makes for an appealing streaming option.