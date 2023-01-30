Tillman provided nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 victory over the Pacers.

Tillman posted a team-high rebounding total while finishing one point short of a double-double outing Sunday. Tillman set a season-high mark in rebounds, having hauled in five or more boards in four straight games.