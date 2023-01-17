The Grizzlies assigned Tillman to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.
Tillman is likely to play Tuesday in the Hustle's matchup with the Santa Cruz Warriors before rejoining the NBA team ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Cavaliers. Since Tillman is a fringe member of the Grizzlies rotation, the brief assignment with the G League will give him an opportunity to pick up some extended run.
