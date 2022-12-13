The Grizzlies assigned Tillman to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.
The Grizzlies sent Tillman, Kennedy Chandler, Jake LaRavia, Kenneth Lofton and Vince Williams to the G League on Tuesday. All five players are expected to rejoin the NBA club Wednesday.
