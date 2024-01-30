Tillman contributed 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to Sacramento.

Tillman moved back into the starting lineup, turning in his best performance in almost two weeks. Since returning from a one-game absence, Tillman had been coming off the bench. A plethora of injuries allowed him to up his playing time, eclipsing 30 minutes. While there is no certainly regarding his role, Tillman is worth grabbing, just in case he can stick in a larger role, at least for the foreseeable future.