Tillman won't play in Saturday's game versus the Spurs due to left knee injury recovery.
Tillman returned to action Tuesday after missing the previous four contests with a knee injury. It doesn't appear that the 24-year-old big man has aggravated his injury, but the Grizzlies are playing it cautiously on the first night of the team's back-to-back Saturday. Bismack Biyombo and Kenneth Lofton will likely receive increased minutes in Tillman's absence.
