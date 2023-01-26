Tillman will come off the bench in Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Tillman saw the spot start Monday against Sacramento with Steven Adams (knee) sidelined but will return to the bench in favor of Brandon Clarke. Clarke's appearance in the first unit could be a counter to the Warriors' small ball lineup that features Draymond Green at the five considering Tillman saw the start against the much larger Domantas Sabonis. Considering Adams is slated to miss 3-to-5 weeks, Tillman should see plenty of action moving forward.