Tillman accumulated eight points (2-6 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to the 76ers.

Tillman led Memphis in rebounding despite coming off the bench in this one. He saw a sizeable uptick in playing time coming out of the All-Star break and outplayed starter Brandon Clarke 32 minutes to 15. Tillman has fared well across the board when given the opportunity, as he's now averaging 7.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in his last seven contests with 20-plus minutes logged.