Tillman had eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in Friday's win over Detroit.

The rookie continues to hold down a consistent role of 17-to-20 minutes off the bench on most nights. His fantasy upside is fairly limited as long as Jonas Valanciunas is healthy, but Tillman is capable of providing well-rounded value across a number of categories. During his six-game run as a starter earlier in the season (Jan. 18 through Feb. 6), Tillman averaged 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks in 24.7 minutes.