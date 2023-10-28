Tillman logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-104 loss to Denver.

Matched up against Nikola Jokic, Tillman held his own and delivered some impressive defensive stats, although he also committed five turnovers and five fouls. The 24-year-old will continue to see big minutes at center with Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Santi Aldama (ankle) all sidelined, although the latter should be back on the court quickly. Even once Aldama is back in the frontcourt rotation, Tillman figures to remain the starter in the middle for the Grizzlies, although he may not keep seeing over 30 minutes a night.