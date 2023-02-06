Tillman contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Raptors.

Tillman got his third straight start Sunday and made the most of it, ending just one rebound away from a double-double and leaving his mark on both ends of the court. Steven Adams remains out due to a knee injury and is not expected to return until next week at the earliest, so Tillman should remain in the first unit when the Grizzlies take on the Bulls on Tuesday.