Tillman tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 124-110 win over the Kings.

Tillman cracked double figures in the scoring column for the first time in six games and also ticked off a few other boxes on the stat sheet, but the Brandon Clarke's (calf) return from a four-game absence Sunday means the rookie's opportunities are more likely to decline than increase moving forward. The 22-year-old's playing time will likely take another hit after the All-Star break, when Jaren Jackson (knee) is expected to be ready to make his season debut.