Tillman closed with four points (1-4 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

While he didn't add much offense, Tillman's overall line delivered some value. In the five games Steven Adams (knee) has missed so far, Tillman has started two games at center while Brandon Clarke has gotten the nod in three, and the duo will likely continue swapping between the first and second units depending on matchups until Adams returns.