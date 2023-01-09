Tillman supplied nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 win over Utah.

Tillman replaced Steven Adams (illness) in the starting lineup Sunday, walking away with one of his better performances of the season. He fell agonizingly short of his first double-double of the season, while also adding a season-high three steals. The Grizzlies will face the Spurs on Monday, meaning Adams could once again be given the night off. Should that be the case, Tillman would make for a viable streaming option across most formats.