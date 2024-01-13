Tillman will start against the Clippers on Friday.
Jaren Jackson (knee) is back from a one-game absence, and Tillman will start alongside him in the frontcourt. The Grizzlies waived Bismack Biyombo to sign Vince Williams to a standard contract, so Tillman could see more consistent workloads going forward if he plays well.
