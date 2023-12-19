Tillman is starting Monday's game against Oklahoma City.
Tillman will get the nod at center after it was announced that Bismack Biyombo (back) would miss Monday's contest. This marks Tillman's first start since Nov. 1, when he was held scoreless across 14 minutes against the Jazz.
