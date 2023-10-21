Tillman will start Friday's preseason game against the Bucks.
Steven Adams is getting another night off, but Tillman will get a look in the first unit this time around at the expense of Santi Aldama. Tillman will need a big performance if he wants to win the backup center job over Aldama.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Won't start against Hawks•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Sticking in Memphis•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Impresses against Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Officially starting•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Expected to start Game 1•