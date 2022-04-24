Tillman will start Game 4 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Tillman didn't play in the series opener, but he averaged 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes over the past two games. Kyle Anderson started in Game 3 but will now come off the bench.
