Tillman will start Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
After a two-game stint as a reserve, Tillman returns to the starting five while Brandon Clarke comes off the bench. In Tillman's past six starts, he's averaged 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Snags 12 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Moves to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Solid game as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Solid showing in start•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Rejoins starting unit•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Season high in rebounds off bench•