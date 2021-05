Tillman will start Tuesday's contest against the Mavericks, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

With Jonas Valanciunas (back) and Jaren Jackson (knee) sidelined, Tillman will draw the start at center. In his 10 previous starts, he's averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.4 minutes.