Tillman's contract had a $1.93 million team option for 2023-24, and it was exercised by the Grizzlies on Monday.

With Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) sidelined, Tillman saw an expanded role at the end of the 2022-23 campaign and finished with career highs in points (7.0), rebounds (5.0), assists (1.6) and steals (1.0) per game. The 24-year-old started 12 of Memphis' 18 playoff games, averaging 5.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.9 minutes. Even if Adams and Clarke are back to full strength next season, Tillman should still carve out a solid reserve role.