Tillman (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Tillman is still recovering from a left knee injury and will miss a third straight game. Bismack Biyombo should continue starting at center for the time being.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Downgraded to out•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Back in starting lineup•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Moves to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Solid effort against Nuggets•