Tillman was selected by the Grizzlies with the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Tillman joins Round 1 pick Desmond Bane as 2020-21 rookies for the Grizzlies, and he'll join the NBA after three seasons at Michigan State. Last year, the junior forward averaged a double-double at 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.2 steals and shot 55.0 percent from the floor. Tillman will bring some well-rounded skills to a Memphis frontcourt that also features Jaren Jackson, Brandon Clarke and Jonas Valanciunas.