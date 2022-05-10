Tillman isn't starting Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors.
Tillman has started the last six contests for the Grizzlies, but Memphis will switch up the starting five with Ja Morant (knee) ruled out for this one. The Michigan State product should still see a sizeable workload Monday evening.
