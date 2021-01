Tillman will start Monday's game against the Suns, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

With Jonas Valanciunas (COVID-19 protocols) ruled out, Tillman will make the first start of his young NBA career. The 2020 second-round pick saw a season-high 28 minutes against the Sixers on Saturday, and he finished that contest with 15 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.