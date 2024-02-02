Tillman (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Tillman was a late scratch for Thursday's matchup due to his knee injury, and he'll likely remain sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he remains out, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson are candidates to see increased run.
