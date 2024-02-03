Tillman (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Tillman is in danger of missing his third straight matchup as a result of a left knee injury. With the Michigan State product not expected to go and Jaren Jackson (hip) ruled out, Memphis will likely rely on Santi Aldama, Vince Williams (wrist) and David Roddy to eat up a good chunk of the frontcourt minutes.