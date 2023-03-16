Tillman posted eight points (4-6 FG), three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 138-119 loss to Miami.
Tillman failed to shine in the heavy loss, continuing what has been a somewhat underwhelming week. Despite having both hands on the starting role, he has been unable to make the most of the favorable situation. He remains a viable option based on his role, but for anyone needing immediate production, his upside doesn't appear high enough to warrant a must-roster tag.
