With Steven Adams (illness) sidelined, Tillman will draw a spot start at center next to Jaren Jackson in the Grizzlies' frontcourt. This will mark Tillman's first start of the season and just his third since his rookie campaign in 2020. Santi Aldama figures to garner a sizable role off the bench in Adams' absence as well, so despite starting, Tillman's role may not change all that drastically. Tillman is averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.4 minutes over 22 appearances off the bench this season.