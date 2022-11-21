Tillman was assigned to the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Monday.

Tillman will join the Hustle for their home game Monday, then will head right back up to the Grizzlies roster for their game Tuesday against Sacramento. Tillman has appeared in just nine games thus far, averaging 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds across 10.4 minutes per game. With Jaren Jackson back from injury, Tillman's opportunities to see meaningful minutes will likely be few and far between.