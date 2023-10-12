Tillman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Tillman got the nod in the preseason opener, but he will make way for Steven Adams in this one. Tillman notched six points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 19 minutes against the Bucks on Tuesday.
