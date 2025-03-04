site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Yuki Kawamura: Another absence coming
Kawamura (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.
Kawamura will continue to miss time Wednesday due to a sore right hamstring. His next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Dallas.
