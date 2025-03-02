Kawamura (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Kawamura has yet to appear in a game since the All-Star break and doesn't figure to see much run with the parent organization down the stretch of the season. He will likely spend the majority of his time in the G League when he is healthy.
